2 dead, 7 hospitalised in Shimla’s Kotgarh after labourers burn coal inside room to fight cold

Shimla, November 20
Burning coal inside a room to cope with the cold turned out to be hazardous for some labourers in Shimla, as two of them died while seven more were in hospital, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened on Friday night in the Kotgarh area of the Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh.
All the labourers had burned coal inside the room to cope with the cold weather, but the gas formation combined with the lack of air inside the room led to suffocation.
The local villagers opened the door on the second day and found all the labourers unconscious. Two labourers died while seven are undergoing treatment in a local hospital.
The local police have registered a case in the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain
Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...
CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves
The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...
'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut
Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...
Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur
Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...