2 dead as pickup truck plunges into gorge in Shimla

In a tragic incident, two people have been killed after a pickup truck they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Chirgaon Tehsil, district Shimla.

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The deceased have been identified as Lokinder Singh and Virender Singh, both residents of Ranol village in Chirgaon.

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According to police, the accident took place on Friday night near their village, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing both of the people on the spot.

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Police reached the scene as soon as they received the information and recovered the dead bodies from the gorge. The bodies were then taken to a nearby hospital for a postmortem.

Police officials confirmed the report and said a case has been registered and an investigation is going on.