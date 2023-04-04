2 die as vehicle plunges into nullah in Sirmaur district

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 3

Two Shimla residents died after the vehicle by which they were travelling plunged into a nullah near Salech Kenchi in Rajgarh subdivision of Sirmaur district last evening. The deceased included the driver of the ill-fated pick-up vehicle (HP 08A 5387).

Sirmaur Additional SP Som Dutt said the deceased were identified as Vinod (42) of Chopal and Dila Ram (40) of Nerwa in Shimla district.

Extricating the bodies was an arduous task due to the steep slopes on both sides of the nullah. It took several hours for the police to extricate the bodies with the help of locals. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.