2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 22

Two persons were buried alive while three others were feared dead in two incidents of landslide and flashflood in upper Shimla region of Himachal over the past 24 hours. With this, rain-related deaths in HP this year have risen to 154.

According to information, an elderly Nepali couple was buried alive in their ‘kutcha’ house after it was hit by a landslide in Kotkhai near Shimla. A portion of a roadside market in Khaltu Nullah (Kotkhai) sank and a building having several shops collapsed.

A couple and their grandson were feared dead at Biswani village of Rohru in Shimla after their home and a ‘dhaba’ were swept away in a flashflood. A landslide and a flashflood rendered 20 houses unsafe at Khodaage village in Kullu’s Garsa.

In Sirmaur, the Kumarhatti-Nahan road remained obstructed for several hours after boulders rolled onto the highway at Laddu.

