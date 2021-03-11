2 drown in Sirmaur river

Shimla, May 15
Two persons drowned while taking bath in the Markanda river in the Sirmaur district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.
Four persons were swept away by the strong water current while taking a bath in the Markanda river in Nahan tehsil, he added.
While two were rescued, two drowned in the river, he said.
