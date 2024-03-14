2 drug peddlers arrested, 19 gm chitta recovered

Palampur, March 13

Palampur police yesterday arrested two main drug peddlers of the area and recovered 19.25 grams of chitta from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rakesh Rana (34), a resident of Ram Chowk Ghuggar, Palampur, and Ram Dass (32), a resident of Ward 10, Baijnath.

DSP Palampur Lokinder Negi said police had received information that drug peddlers were camping in a forest near the IPH water tank at Chowki village. They were supposed to supply drugs to local youths.

A police team was sent to the spot and both the accused were arrested with chitta.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Palampur police station. Investigations are on, the DSP said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur