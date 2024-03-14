2 drug peddlers arrested, 19 gm chitta recovered

Palampur, March 13
Palampur police yesterday arrested two main drug peddlers of the area and recovered 19.25 grams of chitta from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rakesh Rana (34), a resident of Ram Chowk Ghuggar, Palampur, and Ram Dass (32), a resident of Ward 10, Baijnath.
DSP Palampur Lokinder Negi said police had received information that drug peddlers were camping in a forest near the IPH water tank at Chowki village. They were supposed to supply drugs to local youths.
A police team was sent to the spot and both the accused were arrested with chitta.
The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Palampur police station. Investigations are on, the DSP said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...