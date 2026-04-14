2 drug peddlers arrested with 1.21 kg charas in Nurpur

Nurpur district police arrested two notorious drug peddlers on Monday evening at Sakri under the Rehan police station.

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Acting on a credible input, a team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Nurpur, intercepted an Alto car near a local rivulet in Sakri village. During the search, the police recovered 1.210 kg of charas (hashish) from the occupants of the vehicle.

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The accused have been identified as Robin (33), a resident of Nainikhud in Bhatiyat subdivision of Chamba district, and Yusuf (24), a resident of Chadiara village in Chamba district.

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SP Nurpur Kulbhushan Verma said that a case under the NDPS Act has been registered by the Rehan police. The car used for transporting the contraband has also been impounded.

The accused were produced before a judicial court on Wednesday to seek police remand for further investigation.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that Yusuf had previously been booked under the NDPS Act at Nurpur police station two years ago. The police suspect that the duo had procured the contraband from Chamba district and were on their way to supply it to local drug peddlers when they were intercepted.