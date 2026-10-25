DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 foreign paragliders stranded in Dhauladhar hills, rescue operation underway

2 foreign paragliders stranded in Dhauladhar hills, rescue operation underway

More than 30 Indian and foreign pilots have reportedly lost their lives in paragliding accidents in the region over the years.

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh. File photo
Advertisement

Two foreign paragliders from Austria and Poland were stranded in the high-altitude Dhauladhar range on Saturday after failing to return to the designated landing site at Chogan near Bir-Billing, with adverse weather and freezing temperatures hampering rescue efforts.

Baijnath SDM Gautam identified the pilots as Sebastian, an Austrian national, and Adam Wiszpyga of Poland.

Advertisement

According to the SDM, Sebastian took off from Billing two days ago and is believed to have crash-landed in the Dhauladhar hills. He is reportedly safe near Kareri Lake, but freezing temperatures and inclement weather have raised concerns about his well-being until rescue teams are able to reach him.

Advertisement

The second pilot, Adam Wiszpyga, took off from Billing on Friday but failed to return to the designated landing site at Chogan. A search operation was launched, and an Army helicopter was deployed to trace and rescue him. However, poor visibility and adverse weather prevented the helicopter from locating the missing pilot.

Ground rescue teams and volunteers from the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association have also been mobilised for the search operation. Difficult terrain, high-altitude conditions and rapidly changing weather have made the operation particularly challenging.

Advertisement

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with high-altitude paragliding in the Dhauladhar range. Many foreign pilots are unfamiliar with the region's rugged terrain and unpredictable weather, factors that can quickly turn a routine flight into a life-threatening situation.

More than 30 Indian and foreign pilots have reportedly lost their lives in paragliding accidents in the region over the years.

The SDM said that despite directions issued by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, some foreign pilots continued to fly in adverse weather conditions. He said paragliding was increasingly becoming a high-risk activity for both Indian and foreign flyers, underlining the need for strict adherence to weather advisories and safety protocols.

Rescue teams continued their efforts through the day, with the immediate priority being to locate and evacuate the stranded pilots safely amid deteriorating weather conditions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts