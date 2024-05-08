2 from Chamba make it to top-10

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 7

Making the district proud, two Chamba students — a girl and a boy — were named among the top-10 in the state in the Class X exams, the results of which were declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamsala, on Tuesday.

Dist shines again In the Class XII exam, the results of which were declared last week, seven students from the district made it to the merit list — four from the arts stream, two from science, and one from commerce.

Of the seven meritorious students, five were girls and two boys.

Shivam — a student of a government school — and Sai Hedya Thakur, a private school student, scored 691 marks out of 700, achieving a remarkable score of 98.71 per cent.

Officials of both school congratulated the students for their achievement, and extended their best wishes for their futures.

Shiv and Sai Hedya Thakur aspire to become administrative officers. Both the meritorious students have already begun preparations for their future endeavors.

Their success serves as an inspiration for other students of the district, motivating them to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

Although only two students from Chamba district secured a place in the top ten this year, the majority of students of the district have passed the 10th board exams with good scores.

