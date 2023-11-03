2 get 20-yr RI for possessing 4 kg charas

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 2

The court of Special Judge, Mandi, yesterday sentenced two convicts to 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for possessing 4.078 kg charas.

After hearing the arguments, the court found Sunil Kumar, a native of Mehhar village, and Khub Ram, a native of Bihandhar village, guilty of possessing contraband and announced the verdict. Along with the rigorous imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the convicts. In case of non-payment of fine, the convicts shall undergo additional two years of imprisonment, the court said.

District Attorney Vinod Bhardwaj said, “The police nabbed the two convicts along with the contraband when they were travelling in a car on the Nerchowk-Kalkhar road on January 10, 2021. A case was registered against the two under the NDPS Act at Balh.”

He added, “The arguments on behalf of the government in the case were executed by Deputy District Attorney Naveena Rahi and Chanan Singh. The prosecution had sealed the statements of 24 witnesses in the court.”

#Mandi