2 groups of labourers clash in Mandi

Mandi, September 2
Two groups of labourers scuffled over allocation of work to one group at Jogindernagar in Mandi district on Thursday.
A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.
According to police, information of scuffle between two groups of labourers doing marble/tiling work at Jogindernagar was reported at Jogindernagar police station on August 31.
Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said that acting promptly, a police team reached the spot.
All labourers involved in the clash are residents of Uttar Pradesh.
"The reason behind the scuffle was payment of money as one party had taken contract/work of marble in a house and the party left the work without completing following payment issues. The owner awarded the work to the second party. Following this, a scuffle took place between them," the SP said.
The SP said, “Two men, Deep Chand and Chhote Lal, were injured and given treatment. Action has been initiated against four men -- Monu, Satinder, Govind and Rohit. A case has been registered.”
