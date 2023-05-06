2 held for immoral trafficking in Manali

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 5

The police busted an immoral trafficking racket and rescued three women from a hotel in Manali yesterday. They arrested two persons in the case.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said that following a tip-off, the police raided the hotel at Bhajogi in Manali on Thursday. They arrested Shital, alias Rinku Devi, and hotel manager Sonu, alias Shrimanta Gurai, who had forced the victims into flesh trade. All three victims hailed from other states.