2 held for murder

Kullu, September 21
The Kullu police have arrested two persons on the charge of murdering Ajay (27) of Bashkola village, Patlikul, today.
After scouring footage from the CCTV camera installed at the Patlikul taxi stand, the police found that Prashant of Badagran village had a scuffle with Ajay about 1 am. Another man, Kamal Nath of Bari village, was also seen attacking Ajay with a stick. Prashant beat Ajay to death and dumped his body in the drain.
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said a case has been registered at Patlikul police station under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and the suspects have been arrested.
