DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 held with 18.62 gm heroin in Palampur

2 held with 18.62 gm heroin in Palampur

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:57 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of Palampur police. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The Palampur police have arrested two youths and seized 18.62 grams of heroin (chitta) from them at Darang, about 10 km from here, under the Bhawarna police station.

According to police sources, a team intercepted a motorcycle (HP-37K-0784) at Darang yesterday and apprehended its two occupants. During the search, 18.62 grams of heroin was recovered from them.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Aniket Pathania (24), a resident of Lama in Palampur, and Rahul Sood (25), a resident of Sugghar in Palampur. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them under the relevant provisions of law. The police have arrested more than 15 persons in different raids last month and recovered a large quantity of heroin from them.

Advertisement

Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma reiterated his commitment to intensifying the campaign against drug abuse and appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities in building a drug-free society.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts