2 held with 18.62 gm heroin in Palampur

The Palampur police have arrested two youths and seized 18.62 grams of heroin (chitta) from them at Darang, about 10 km from here, under the Bhawarna police station.

According to police sources, a team intercepted a motorcycle (HP-37K-0784) at Darang yesterday and apprehended its two occupants. During the search, 18.62 grams of heroin was recovered from them.

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The accused have been identified as Aniket Pathania (24), a resident of Lama in Palampur, and Rahul Sood (25), a resident of Sugghar in Palampur. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them under the relevant provisions of law. The police have arrested more than 15 persons in different raids last month and recovered a large quantity of heroin from them.

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Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma reiterated his commitment to intensifying the campaign against drug abuse and appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities in building a drug-free society.