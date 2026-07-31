2 held with 8.94-gm heroin in Palampur

The Palampur police have arrested two persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after recovering 8.94-gm of heroin (‘chitta’) from their possession.

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According to the police, a team led by ASI Nand Lal was conducting routine vehicle checking at Bagora on Tuesday when a car was stopped on suspicion.

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During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered two pieces of silver foil and two partially burnt Rs 10 currency notes, commonly associated with drug consumption.

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The occupants of the car were identified as Atul (42), who was driving the vehicle, and Pankaj (31), both residents of Ghuggar Tanda in Palampur.

As both appeared to be under the influence of narcotic substances, they were taken to the Palampur Civil Hospital for examination.

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During questioning, Atul allegedly disclosed that they had travelled to Pathankot on July 26, where Pankaj purchased heroin and concealed the remaining quantity in his rectum after consuming some of it.

Following the disclosure, Pankaj was subjected to a fresh medical examination at the Civil Hospital.

During the examination, doctors recovered a polythene packet concealed in his rectum. The packet contained a brown-coloured substance, which tested positive for heroin using a drug detection kit. The recovered contraband weighed 8.94-gm on a digital weighing scale.

The Palampur police have registered an FIR under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act against both accused in this regard. Further investigation is underway.