2 Himachal Pradesh University researchers win honours at international conference

Two faculty members of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) have received prestigious awards for their contributions to academics and research at the 11th International Conference held at RK PG College, Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on November 2 and 3, 2026.

Dr Mahender Singh Thakur received the Fellow Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Zoology, while Dr Deepika Bhandari was honoured with the Women Scientist Award for her significant contributions to Forensic Science.

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The conference was organised by the Aastha Foundation, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on the theme “Global Research Initiatives in Sustainable Agriculture and Allied Sciences (GRISAAS-2026)”. Held in a hybrid mode, it witnessed the participation of academicians, scientists and researchers from various disciplines. The event provided a platform for discussions on sustainable agriculture, allied sciences and emerging opportunities in global research. Representatives of the organising institutions appreciated the academic and research contributions of both HPU faculty members.

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Congratulating the awardees, HPU Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahavir Singh said the achievement was a matter of pride not only for the recipients but also for the university and the wider academic community. He said the prestigious recognitions would inspire young researchers engaged in higher education and scientific research. The achievement also underlined the importance of excellence, dedication and innovation in science and research. — TNS