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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 Himachal professors nominated members of Wildlife Institute of India Society

2 Himachal professors nominated members of Wildlife Institute of India Society

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Tribune News Service
Shimla/Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Dr Ramesh Thakur, Associate Director, Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology (C-GENT), and Associate Prof, Department of Chemistry, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), has been nominated member of the Society of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) for three years under the category of eminent academicians and scientists.

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He has been nominated for his significant contributions to research, higher education, scientific innovation, green energy technologies and sustainable development.

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Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, HPU, congratulates Dr Ramesh Thakur, Associate Director, Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology (C-GENT), and Associate Prof, Department of Chemistry.

Dr Sachin Upmanyu, Associate Prof and head of the Department of Plant Sciences at the School of Life Sciences, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).

Dr Sachin Upmanyu, Associate Prof and head of the Department of Plant Sciences at the School of Life Sciences, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).

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Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, HPU, congratulated Thakur on this prestigious national recognition and described it as a matter of great pride for the university.

Meanwhile, Dr Sachin Upmanyu, Associate Prof and head of the Department of Plant Sciences at the School of Life Sciences, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), has also been nominated as member of the Society of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) for three years.

The nomination is being viewed as a significant national recognition of Upmanyu’s contributions to scientific research, higher education and sustainable development. He has been inducted into the WII Society under the category of eminent academicians and scientists.

Upmanyu has earned recognition for his research in mycology and plant pathology, particularly his work on eco-friendly approaches to plant disease management. His research has contributed to scientific advancement while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

As head of the Department of Plant Sciences at CUHP, Upmanyu has played a key role in strengthening research programmes by encouraging interdisciplinary studies, scientific innovation and the integration of Indian traditional knowledge systems into contemporary plant science research. His academic leadership has helped create a vibrant research ecosystem and has supported initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

WII, Dehradun, is an autonomous institution under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. It is a premier national institute dedicated to wildlife research, conservation, training, and capacity building. The WII Society is the apex governing body of the institute.

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