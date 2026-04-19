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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 Himalayan Black Bear cubs rescued in Shimla’s Theog

2 Himalayan Black Bear cubs rescued in Shimla’s Theog

Upon arrival at the centre, cubs were assessed and found to be in a vulnerable condition; they are currently being raised as orphans under dedicated supervision of trained staff at RRC Tutikandi

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:35 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Two one-month-old male Himalayan Black Bear cubs, who were found abandoned in an orchard at Sandhu village in Theog Subdivision under Shimla district, have been rescued by a team from the Forest Department.

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The cubs were first noticed by residents, who promptly informed the Forest Department.

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Acting swiftly, the field forest staff safely retrieved the cubs. The field staff tried to locate the mother of the cubs for a reunion for two days, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

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Understanding the vulnerability and need for critical care of the cubs, the cubs were then transferred to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (RRC), Tutikandi, Shimla.

Officials said upon arrival at the centre, the cubs were assessed and found to be in a vulnerable condition, requiring intensive care and constant monitoring. They are currently being raised as orphans under the dedicated supervision of trained staff at RRC Tutikandi.

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“The animal handlers at the center are providing round-the-clock care to the cubs. Their efforts include regular hand-feeding with milk and appropriate nutritional supplements, maintaining hygiene, ensuring warmth and comfort, and closely monitoring their health and behaviour," said the officials.

“RRC, Tutikandi, functioning under the Shimla Wildlife Division of the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department, has a long and commendable history of rescuing wild animals in distress and rehabilitating them. Rescued animals are either released back into their natural habitats after necessary treatment and recovery, or, in cases where they are deemed unfit for release, are provided lifelong care at the centre,” officials added.

In the last three years alone, the dedicated rescue team of RRC Tutikandi has successfully rescued around 350 wild animals, reflecting its critical role in wildlife conservation and welfare.

The Forest Department commended the prompt and responsible action of the local residents in reporting the matter. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the healthy growth and well-being of these young animals.

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