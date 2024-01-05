2 houses gutted, 20 cattle perish

Chamba, January 4
Two houses and a cattle shed were completely gutted in a fire that broke out in a house situated at Priyungal village in Salooni tehsil of Chamba district today. Livestock, including four oxen, three cows, twelve goats and one sheep, perished in the blazing flames.
These two houses, which were gutted in the fire, belonged to Suneech Kumar and Prithvi Raj, both residents of Priyungal village.
On receiving information, local officials rushed to the site and started the relief and rescue operations. An immediate relief as per the relief manual was also being provided to the affected families.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast
The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius