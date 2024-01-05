2 houses gutted, 20 cattle perish

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 4

Two houses and a cattle shed were completely gutted in a fire that broke out in a house situated at Priyungal village in Salooni tehsil of Chamba district today. Livestock, including four oxen, three cows, twelve goats and one sheep, perished in the blazing flames.

These two houses, which were gutted in the fire, belonged to Suneech Kumar and Prithvi Raj, both residents of Priyungal village.

On receiving information, local officials rushed to the site and started the relief and rescue operations. An immediate relief as per the relief manual was also being provided to the affected families.

