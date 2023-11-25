2 hurt in explosion at Kullu house

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 24

A house in Sultanpur area of Kullu town was rocked by a massive explosion in the morning today, but its cause could not be immediately established.

A youth in the house who suffered injuries is undergoing treatment at alocal hospital. An elderly man standing outside the adjacent house suffered minor injuries after being hit by the debris which blew out of the house. The house was badly damaged and the walls of three adjoining houses also developed cracks. The windowpanes of many houses in the vicinity were also damaged. A forensic team visited the spot but the cause of the incidentremained unknown.

The explosion occurred in the morning at Pal Dasi's house. SP Sakshi Verma said an investigation was being carried out to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

