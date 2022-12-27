2 IAS officers put on Central deputation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 26

Two senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers of Himachal cadre — Subhashish Panda and Rajneesh — have been put on Central deputation and will go to Delhi.

The Central Personnel Department has issued orders for the posting of the 1997-batch IAS officers.

IT and Rural Development Department Principal Secretary Rajneesh has been posted as the Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Panda, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been posted as the Vice-Chairman, Development Authority, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Meanwhile, 2002-batch IAS officer Dr Abhishek Jain has returned from the Centre deputation and has been appointed the Secretary, Education and Information Technology.