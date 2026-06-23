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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 injured as speeding car skids off bridge near Sabzi Mandi on Solan-Shimla bypass

2 injured as speeding car skids off bridge near Sabzi Mandi on Solan-Shimla bypass

The car was reduced to smithereens due to its high speed and the impact of the accident; challan issued

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 07:50 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The damaged car, which skid off on the Solan-Shimla bypass. Tribune photo
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A speeding car skidded off a bridge and plunged several feet below the road near the Sabzi Mandi on the Solan-Shimla bypass on Tuesday, around 4 pm. The two occupants of the car escaped with injuries and are stated to be safe.

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The car was reduced to smithereens due to its high speed and the impact of the accident.

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The driver failed to negotiate the curve at a high speed and the vehicle plunged several feet below onto the highway. CCTV footage of the accident, which went viral, shows how the high-speed vehicle flew in the air after it skidded off the road and landed below the bridge with a loud thud.

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The occupants of the Hyundai car were traveling from the Chambaghat area of Solan towards the highway when the accident occurred.

Additional SP Rajkumar Chandel said that the vehicle owner has been issued a monetary challan for speeding, as it posed a risk to other motorists on the road.

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