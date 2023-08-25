2 Kangra scientists played role in lunar mission

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 24

Two scientists from Kangra district have played a role in Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Anuj Chaudhary from Jandrala village in Baba Baroh tehsil of Kangra district was posted a senior scientist in ISRO and was a member of the team that made Chandrayaan-3 Mission a success. Anuj Chaudhary did his initial schooling from Baba Baroh government school. He then did his 10+2 from Green Field School in Nagrota Bagwan. After schooling, Anuj did his engineering from Kurukshetra University in Haryana. He cleared GATE and joined ISRO.

While serving in ISRO, he moved to the USA and completed his Master in Science from Stanford University. After that he did his MBA from Pennsylvania University in the USA and PhD from MIT University. Anuj had also worked in NASA and was now working as a senior scientists in ISRO.

Rajat Awasthi, also a resident of Kangra, was working as a scientist in ISRO. He was part of the launching team of Chandrayaan-3.

Awasthi did his schooling from Sacred Heart School in Dharamsala. Thereafter, he cleared the entrance test for IIT. From the IIT he was among the first batch of 120 students selected for the Indian Institute of Space Technology degree course started by ISRO in the year 2007. After completing his degree, Rajat Awasthi was selected as a scientist in ISRO and has been serving in the organization.

