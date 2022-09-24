2 killed, 1 injured as car falls into gorge

Mandi, September 23
Two persons were killed while their companion was injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Chandigarh-Manali highway and fell into a gorge in Mandi district Thursday night.
The deceased have been identified as Harnoor Singh Sandhu (28), a native of Anaitpura village in Amritsar district, and Dr Partik Sabharwal, a resident of Chandigarh. Dr Sabharwal was at present posted at the Primary Health Centre at Hangola village in Panchkula.
Car driver Vidhu Sharma (26), a resident of Bamyal village in Pathankot, was injured in the accident.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that a case had been registered and investigation was underway.
