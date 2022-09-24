2 killed, 1 injured as car falls into gorge

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 23

Two persons were killed while their companion was injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Chandigarh-Manali highway and fell into a gorge in Mandi district Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Harnoor Singh Sandhu (28), a native of Anaitpura village in Amritsar district, and Dr Partik Sabharwal, a resident of Chandigarh. Dr Sabharwal was at present posted at the Primary Health Centre at Hangola village in Panchkula.

Car driver Vidhu Sharma (26), a resident of Bamyal village in Pathankot, was injured in the accident.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that a case had been registered and investigation was underway.

#Manali