DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 killed, 10-year-old missing as SUV plunges into river in Shimla district

2 killed, 10-year-old missing as SUV plunges into river in Shimla district

Two others sustained injuries in the accident
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:17 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

Two persons, including one from Punjab, has been killed, while a 10-year-old child remains missing after an SUV (PV 32G 8768) they were travelling in skidded into a river in Nerwa, Shimla district, the police said here today. Two others have sustained injuries in the accident.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Gurmel Lal, resident of Nawanshahr district, Punjab, and Kumar Suchi, resident of Nerwa, while the injured have been identified as Keshav Kumar and Balvinder, both residents of Nawanshahr.

The accident took place on late Saturday evening near Bathal, around 14 km away from Nerwa, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the Shalvi river.

Advertisement

As a result, four of them sustained serious injuries while the 10-year-old boy was swept away by the river.

The police rescue the injured with the assistance of locals and rushed them to the Civil Hospital, Nerwa, where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

Advertisement

Police officials said a search operation was on for the boy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts