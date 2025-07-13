2 killed, 10-year-old missing as SUV plunges into river in Shimla district

Two persons, including one from Punjab, has been killed, while a 10-year-old child remains missing after an SUV (PV 32G 8768) they were travelling in skidded into a river in Nerwa, Shimla district, the police said here today. Two others have sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Gurmel Lal, resident of Nawanshahr district, Punjab, and Kumar Suchi, resident of Nerwa, while the injured have been identified as Keshav Kumar and Balvinder, both residents of Nawanshahr.

The accident took place on late Saturday evening near Bathal, around 14 km away from Nerwa, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the Shalvi river.

As a result, four of them sustained serious injuries while the 10-year-old boy was swept away by the river.

The police rescue the injured with the assistance of locals and rushed them to the Civil Hospital, Nerwa, where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

Police officials said a search operation was on for the boy.