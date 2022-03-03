1 killed, 14 injured in bus accident in Himachal's Sarkaghat

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 3

One person was killed while 14 others were injured when a HRTC bus they were travelling in fell off the road at Sarkaghat in Mandi on Thursday.

The drive was said to have lost control off the bus resulting which the bus fell down in a deep gorge at Sanot under Gehra Panchayat in Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district. The injured victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to police, over 30 passengers were travelling in the bus. The bus was on its way from Mandi to Dharampur.