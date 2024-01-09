2 killed, 17 injured as vehicle falls in gorge in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Solan, January 9
Two people were killed and 17 others were injured when the Bolero Camper vehicle by which they were travelling plunged into a gorge on the Bobri-Shillai road in Shillai, Sirmaur, this morning.
The injured comprise Dalip (35), Kajal (17), Arjun (25), Ritika (17), Raunak (18), Yuvraj (18), Narayani Devi (48), Uttam (25), Pratibha (24), Vijay (35), Vikram (34), Nirmala (20), Abhishek (17), Sunder Singh (40), Abhishek (18), Vinod (45) and Neha (17).
All of them hail from Bakshwa village and were on way to Shillai for paying obeisance at a local religious place.
The injured were rushed to a hospital at Shillai for treatment. The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Kareena of Handari and 62-year-old Mohan Singh of Bakshwa in Shillai, said Paonta Sahib DSP Manvinder Singh.
The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.
