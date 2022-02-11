2 killed, 3 hurt in Mandi accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 10

Two persons were killed and three injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Dhar village in Sundernagar subdivision of Mandi district today.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar of Trihni village and Ajay Kumar of Ropri village in Mandi. The injured were rushed to civil hospital, Sundernagar, for medical treatment. Their condition is stable.

According to the police, these youths were coming from a wedding party, when on the way near Dhar village their car met with the accident. A case has been registered and investigation was going on to ascertain the cause of the incident.—