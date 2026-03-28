2 killed, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in Kangra's Shahpur
Occupants were returning home from a function, driver lost control; injured shifted to hospital and are critical
Two people were killed, while three others severely injured after their car plunged into a deep gorge in Kangra district late Friday night.
The accident occurred on the Chadi-Ghera road in Shahpur. The occupants were returning home from a function when the driver lost control of the steering wheel.
The deceased have been identified as Karan Bahadur and Kareena Devi, both residents of Bhitlu panchayat.
The injured were shifted to the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala, where their condition is said to be critical.
The incident came to light on Saturday morning when passers-by noticed the wreckage and alerted the police.
Kangra Additional SP Bir Bahadur said a police team reached the spot and initiated rescue and investigation. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.