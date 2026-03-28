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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 killed, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in Kangra's Shahpur

2 killed, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in Kangra's Shahpur

Occupants were returning home from a function, driver lost control; injured shifted to hospital and are critical

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:40 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Mangled remains of the car that plunged into a gorge in Kangra ,leaving two people dead.
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Two people were killed, while three others severely injured after their car plunged into a deep gorge in Kangra district late Friday night.

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The accident occurred on the Chadi-Ghera road in Shahpur. The occupants were returning home from a function when the driver lost control of the steering wheel.

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The deceased have been identified as Karan Bahadur and Kareena Devi, both residents of Bhitlu panchayat.

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The injured were shifted to the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala, where their condition is said to be critical.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when passers-by noticed the wreckage and alerted the police.

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Kangra Additional SP Bir Bahadur said a police team reached the spot and initiated rescue and investigation. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

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