Two people were killed, while three others severely injured after their car plunged into a deep gorge in Kangra district late Friday night.

Advertisement

The accident occurred on the Chadi-Ghera road in Shahpur. The occupants were returning home from a function when the driver lost control of the steering wheel.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Karan Bahadur and Kareena Devi, both residents of Bhitlu panchayat.

Advertisement

The injured were shifted to the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala, where their condition is said to be critical.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when passers-by noticed the wreckage and alerted the police.

Advertisement

Kangra Additional SP Bir Bahadur said a police team reached the spot and initiated rescue and investigation. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.