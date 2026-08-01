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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 killed, 3 injured as SUV falls into nallah in Himachal's Kullu

2 killed, 3 injured as SUV falls into nallah in Himachal's Kullu

Preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV, a black Jimny, was travelling from Vashisth towards Manali when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle

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PTI
Manali, Updated At : 01:38 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Two people were killed and three others injured after an SUV veered off the road and plunged into the Manalsu nallah in Old Manali on Saturday, police said.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV, a black Jimny, was travelling from Vashisth towards Manali when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge around 20 feet into the nallah. Five people were travelling in the vehicle, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Manali) KD Sharma said.

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The driver, Rohit Kumar (32), a resident of Mandi, and Karun Bauddh (35), a resident of Bajaura, were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

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The injured — Vivek (30), Naresh Kumar (28) and Urmila (22) — are undergoing treatment, and their condition is being monitored, police said.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted in the presence of family members.

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The police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Preliminary investigation suggests negligent driving and loss of control led to the accident.

Sharma appealed to all drivers to adhere to speed limits, drive cautiously on hilly roads and follow traffic rules to prevent such accidents.

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