2 killed, 6 injured as JCB machine slips into gorge in Himachal's Rampur

Rampur, May 9
Two people, including a minor from Nepal, were killed and six injured when the JCB machine they were travelling in slipped into a gorge here, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday when the vehicle, en route to an orchard, fell into the gorge near Gopalpur in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district, they said.
The JCB operator Manoj (19), a resident of Punjab's Pathankot, and Sumit Thapa (15), a resident of Nepal, died on the spot, police said.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the passersby, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV
Taken into custody by a paramilitary force
Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka
The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...
22 killed, 20 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP's Khargone
PM Modi expresses grief
Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot
Pilot also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to J...
Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case
Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...