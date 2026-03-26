2 killed after collision near Pandoh Dam on Kiratpur-Manali highway in Mandi

A road accident that occurred today morning on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway near Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district resulted in death of two individuals. Two others were left critically injured.

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According to initial reports, a private bus travelling from Mandi to Kullu collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction. The accident took place near the Pandoh Dam, a stretch known for its sharp curves and heavy traffic. The impact of the collision was so severe that two occupants of the car died on the spot.

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The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Shashank Sharma, a resident of Majwan village and 22-year-old Gayatri Devi, a resident of Rehali Tanda village in Mandi.

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Two other individuals sustained serious injuries in the crash. They have been identified as 21-year-old Kashmir Singh from Gaddals Randhara village in Mandi and 21-year-old Diksha Chauhan from Hatli village in Una district.

Both injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

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Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi, Vinod Kumar, confirmed that police teams reached the scene promptly after receiving information about the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary assumptions suggest that the collision may have been due to high speed or loss of control, but officials have stated that a detailed inquiry is underway.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns about road safety on the mountainous highways of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in accident-prone zones like the Pandoh Dam stretch.