2 killed as Alto plunges 700 metres into gorge near Shikari Mata temple in Mandi

Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured after an Alto car plunged nearly 700 metres into a deep gorge near the Shikari Mata temple route in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi during the early hours of Wednesday.

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The accident took place around 1 am, nearly 20 metres ahead of the main gate of Shikari Mata Temple, under the jurisdiction of Janjehli police station. The Alto car (HP87-2981) reportedly went out of control while negotiating a mountainous stretch and veered off the road.

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According to police, four persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Two occupants — Yog Raj of Chaurasani and Puran Chand of Kursauni — sustained serious injuries. They were initially shifted to the Community Health Centre at Janjehli by local residents and later referred to Medical College Nerchowk for treatment.

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The driver and owner of the vehicle, Bhupender Kumar of Jajar, and Het Ram of Bharad were found dead at the spot.

A police team from Janjehli rushed to the site soon after receiving information and carried out rescue operations with the help of local residents.

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Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said preliminary investigation indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle on the mountainous road stretch. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Janjehli.

Police have registered a case at Janjehli Police Station under Sections 281, 125(A), and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.