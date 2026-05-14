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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 killed as Alto plunges 700 metres into gorge near Shikari Mata temple in Mandi

2 killed as Alto plunges 700 metres into gorge near Shikari Mata temple in Mandi

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:47 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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The Alto car (HP87-2981) reportedly went out of control while negotiating a mountainous stretch and veered off the road.
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Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured after an Alto car plunged nearly 700 metres into a deep gorge near the Shikari Mata temple route in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi during the early hours of Wednesday.

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The accident took place around 1 am, nearly 20 metres ahead of the main gate of Shikari Mata Temple, under the jurisdiction of Janjehli police station. The Alto car (HP87-2981) reportedly went out of control while negotiating a mountainous stretch and veered off the road.

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According to police, four persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Two occupants — Yog Raj of Chaurasani and Puran Chand of Kursauni — sustained serious injuries. They were initially shifted to the Community Health Centre at Janjehli by local residents and later referred to Medical College Nerchowk for treatment.

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The driver and owner of the vehicle, Bhupender Kumar of Jajar, and Het Ram of Bharad were found dead at the spot.

A police team from Janjehli rushed to the site soon after receiving information and carried out rescue operations with the help of local residents.

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Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said preliminary investigation indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle on the mountainous road stretch. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Janjehli.

Police have registered a case at Janjehli Police Station under Sections 281, 125(A), and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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