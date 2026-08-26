2 killed as bus collides with scooty in Kullu

Two persons, including a woman, were killed after a private bus collided with a scooty near Dohlunala on the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway in Kullu district on Tuesday night.

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The deceased have been identified as Kashish, a resident of Sehli village in Mandi district, and Aditya, a resident of Triflaghat village, also in Mandi. Kashish was riding the scooty, while Aditya was travelling pillion. Kashish died on the spot, while Aditya succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Regional Hospital, Kullu.

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According to the police, the accident occurred around 9.45 pm near the Dohlunala Toll Plaza when the bus (HP53A-5077), operated by Ram Transport and heading towards Manali, collided with the scooty (HP31D-8012). The police said the scooty was allegedly travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the road.

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Bus conductor Ajay Kumar, a Kangra resident who has been working with the transport company since 2003, told the police that driver Chinu Ram applied emergency brakes after noticing the scooty but could not avert the collision.

The Patlikul police station received information through the 112 helpline and rushed a team to the spot. The bodies were sent to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, for postmortem.

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The police have registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Kullu SP Abishek Sekar said the bus driver and other witnesses were being questioned to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further investigation is underway.