2 killed as car crushed under truck in Shimla district

Shimla, August 8
Two people were killed and four vehicles damaged when a truck loaded with apples overturned at Chaila near Theog in Shimla district on Tuesday.
The deceased, including a woman, were in the car that got crushed under the truck. The bodies have been brought to Theog Hospital.
While the out of control truck collided with three vehicles parked on roadside, the fourth car came under the truck. It was pulled out with the help of JCB machine, with both the occupants dead.
The truck was coming from Narkanda.
