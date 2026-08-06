Two men were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged nearly 100 metres into a deep gorge on Lamu–Hilling road in the Holi area of Bharmour subdivision in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district late Wednesday night.

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The deceased have been identified as Suresh Kumar (48) and Sanju Ram (35).

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Local police said the two were returning home from Hilling village when their car reportedly went out of control near Hilling Nullah and veered off the road before falling into the gorge.

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Both occupants died on the spot.

Soon after the accident, local residents rushed to the site and launched rescue efforts. Rescue teams also reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the victims from the gorge.

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The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to the bereaved families later in the day.

Suresh Kumar is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son, while Sanju Ram leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.