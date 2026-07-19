2 killed as car plunges into gorge in Shimla’s Nerwa

Two persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge near Dochi on the Kiri–Naav road in gram panchayat Pujarli in sub-division Nerwa in district Shimla today. According to preliminary information, the car fell about 100 metre into the gorge. Both occupants reportedly died on the spot.

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The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar (35), a resident of Dochi village, and Jitender, a resident of Chadchdhar (Dhabas area).

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The Nerwa police have initiated further proceedings. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.