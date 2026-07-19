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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 killed as car plunges into gorge in Shimla’s Nerwa

2 killed as car plunges into gorge in Shimla’s Nerwa

Vehicle rolls down around 100 metres into a ravine near Dochi on the Kiri–Naav road; police begin probe into cause of accident

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:57 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Two persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge near Dochi on the Kiri–Naav road in gram panchayat Pujarli in sub-division Nerwa in district Shimla today.  According to preliminary information, the car fell about 100 metre into the gorge. Both occupants reportedly died on the spot.

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The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar (35), a resident of Dochi village, and Jitender, a resident of Chadchdhar (Dhabas area).

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The Nerwa police have initiated further proceedings. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

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