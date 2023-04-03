2 killed as pickup van falls into gorge in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Shimla, April 3
Two men were killed when their pickup van fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police said on Monday.
The accident occurred near Paniyali in Dadahu area late on Sunday, they said.
The police have identified the victims as Vinod and Dila Ram—both natives of Nerva area in Shimla district.
