2 killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 2

Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge at Devi Mod near Theog today. The injured, identified as Someshwar of Pattinal village of Theog tehsil, has been admitted to a civil hospital in Theog. Those killed in the accident are Uttam Ram and Mukesh, both residents of Naya Bazaar in Theog.