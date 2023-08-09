2 killed in accident involving apple-laden truck in Shimla's Dhalli

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta



Shimla, August 9

Two people were killed and a few vehicles damaged when a apple-laden truck collided near Dhalli in the outskirts of Shimla city early Wednesday morning.

The driver coming from Theog lost control over the vehicle and fell over a pickup truck turning from Theog-Shimla road to Basantpur-Shimla road.

Two people died on the spot and their bodies are being extracted, police said.

After the collision, the truck overturned and slipped on to the Dhalli-Mashobra road, leading to a long traffic jam.

The traffic on this road has been diverted to alternative routes.

1 dead in Solan



One Nepalese was killed while another one was injured when the roof of their kutcha house caved in at Kotla village in Mashibar panchayat of Solan this morning.

The duo were rushed to the Regional Hospital at Solan where Arjun Bahadur(32) was pronounced dead while his grandfather Ashok Kumar(63), who was injured, was receiving treatment at Solan informed SP Solan Gaurav Singh.

