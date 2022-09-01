2 killed in Kullu mishap

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 31

Two persons were killed and two others were injured as the car (HR 26BP 1145) they were travelling in, rolled down the deep gorge at Seri village in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district yesterday night.

According to the information, local people reached the spot and rescued the four occupants and also informed the police and called the ambulance.

Additional SP Sagar Chander said that the deceased had been identified as Jeevan Lal (25) of Seri and Ram Singh (46) of Tandi village, who died on the spot while Ranjit Singh (52) and Teja Singh (46) of Tandi were provided first-aid in Banjar hospital and were then referred to the Kullu hospital.

He said that the police had registered a case and further investigation was underway. He added that the bodies of the victims had been handed over to the relatives after the postmortem.

#Kullu