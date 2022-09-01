2 killed in Kullu mishap

Kullu, August 31
Two persons were killed and two others were injured as the car (HR 26BP 1145) they were travelling in, rolled down the deep gorge at Seri village in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district yesterday night.
According to the information, local people reached the spot and rescued the four occupants and also informed the police and called the ambulance.
Additional SP Sagar Chander said that the deceased had been identified as Jeevan Lal (25) of Seri and Ram Singh (46) of Tandi village, who died on the spot while Ranjit Singh (52) and Teja Singh (46) of Tandi were provided first-aid in Banjar hospital and were then referred to the Kullu hospital.
He said that the police had registered a case and further investigation was underway. He added that the bodies of the victims had been handed over to the relatives after the postmortem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...