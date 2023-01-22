2 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

ANI

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh), January 22

Two persons were killed when a car fell into a 100-meter gorge near Nichar Tehsil on Sunday morning.

According to District Emergency Operation Centre, the car carrying four people met with an accident near Nichar Tehsil. While one person died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Nichar hospital. Other two who suffered minor injuries were referred to Khaneri Hospital in Rampur for further treatment, it said.

The deceased were identified as Amar Singh and Mehbir, aged 47 and 58, respectively, and the injured as Jagdev and Chander Bhagat, aged 50, respectively.

Kinnaur SP Vivek Chahal confirmed that the accident took place after the car went out of control and fell into 100-meter gorge.