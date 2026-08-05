2 killed, one injured as car plunges into gorge in Sirmaur

Two persons were killed and a woman sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged around 300 feet into a deep gorge in Sirmaur district’s Pachhad subdivision on Tuesday morning amid heavy rain.

Advertisement

The accident occurred around 6 am near Digri-Sarjet village when the three occupants were returning home from Madhighat. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before it fell into the gorge.

Advertisement

Tapender Singh, a resident of Digri-Sarjet, died in the accident, while his wife, Prabha Devi, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. The driver, Balwant Singh, a resident of Maryog and Tapender Singh’s brother-in-law, was critically injured and was being shifted to Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan. However, he succumbed to his injuries en route, and doctors declared him brought dead.

Advertisement

Villagers alleged that repeated calls were made to the 108 ambulance service after the accident, but no ambulance reached the spot. They claimed that ambulance personnel refused to come to the accident site, forcing residents to transport the injured to Civil Hospital, Sarahan, in private vehicles. According to the villagers, timely medical assistance could have saved lives.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi said a case had been registered and an investigation had been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Advertisement

Pachhad Tehsildar Praveen Kumar Chauhan confirmed the two deaths and said the state government and district administration had provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the kin of Tapender Singh. He added that financial assistance of Rs 5,000 had also been sanctioned for the treatment of injured Prabha Devi. Relief in the case of Balwant Singh would be provided as per the prescribed norms, he added.