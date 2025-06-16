2 killed, several injured as tempo traveller falls into gorge in Lahaul-Spiti   

Two people died and several others were injured after a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Monday evening.

The accident happened near Gramphu on Koksar-Rohtang road.

A total of 24 people were on board the vehicle, police said.

Two people, including a woman, have been confirmed dead. The injured have been referred to a hospital in Manali.

Police teams reached the spot and helped in the rescue.

The district police have cautioned the commuters not to use mobiles or drugs while driving.