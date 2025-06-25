DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 labourers die in flash flood, 20 missing in Dharamsala

2 labourers die in flash flood, 20 missing in Dharamsala

The water level in the Mayuni khud reaches alarming levels following heavy downpour
article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:29 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Labourers being shifted from the power project site.
Advertisement

Two migrant labourers were swept away in the Mayuni khud in Dharamsala on Wednesday as rain battered the hill station for the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

At least 20 labourers are said to be missing.

The water level in the Mayuni khud reached alarming levels following heavy downpour. The locals said a cloudburst upstream of the rivulet had led to the increase in water.

Advertisement

About 20 to 25 migrant labourers were doing the construction work at Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric Project at Khaniyara village. They lived in temporary sheds on the banks of the khud where a micro hydel power project is under construction.

A total of 150 labourers were being shifted from the upper reaches of the rivulet to makeshift sheds down the stream. At about 4.30 pm, the water level in the rivulet increased suddenly. Those who were left on the upper reaches of the rivulet could not be contacted by their colleagues.

Advertisement

The labourers said at least 20 were missing.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said he was not sure how many workers were trapped in the flash flood but two bodies had been recovered down the stream.

"I have rushed the SDM to the spot along with teams of the district disaster management authority and the local police.

Local MLA Sudhir Sharma posted on social media expressing grief and fearing that 20 to 25 migrant labourers could be swept away.

However, the DC refused to comment on the MLA's post saying the SDM is on the spot to assess the situation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts