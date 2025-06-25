2 labourers die in flash flood, 20 missing in Dharamsala

Two migrant labourers were swept away in the Mayuni khud in Dharamsala on Wednesday as rain battered the hill station for the past 24 hours.

At least 20 labourers are said to be missing.

The water level in the Mayuni khud reached alarming levels following heavy downpour. The locals said a cloudburst upstream of the rivulet had led to the increase in water.

About 20 to 25 migrant labourers were doing the construction work at Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric Project at Khaniyara village. They lived in temporary sheds on the banks of the khud where a micro hydel power project is under construction.

A total of 150 labourers were being shifted from the upper reaches of the rivulet to makeshift sheds down the stream. At about 4.30 pm, the water level in the rivulet increased suddenly. Those who were left on the upper reaches of the rivulet could not be contacted by their colleagues.

The labourers said at least 20 were missing.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said he was not sure how many workers were trapped in the flash flood but two bodies had been recovered down the stream.

"I have rushed the SDM to the spot along with teams of the district disaster management authority and the local police.

Local MLA Sudhir Sharma posted on social media expressing grief and fearing that 20 to 25 migrant labourers could be swept away.

However, the DC refused to comment on the MLA's post saying the SDM is on the spot to assess the situation.