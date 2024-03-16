2 Himachal residents lose Rs 16L each in cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Two cases of financial cyber fraud have been registered in the state in the past one week, with two persons being duped of over Rs 16 lakh each.

According to the police, one complaint was received in Shimla district, while the other was reported from Solan district.

Two cases under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 66D of the IT Act were registered. The Shimla police also froze a bank account carrying Rs 7,73, 594 of cyber criminals.

Cautioning people not to fall in the trap of cyber criminals, the police have asked them not to respond to any message on WhatsApp or Telegram that promises to multiply their income.

According to the police, cyber criminals ask people to complete simple tasks such as giving ratings on Google and push people to deposit money in wallets.

