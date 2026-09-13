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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 Manimahesh pilgrims from Punjab killed in road accident in Chamba

2 Manimahesh pilgrims from Punjab killed in road accident in Chamba

Jyoti and Anil Kumar, residents of Pathankot, were riding a motorcycle on their way to Bharmour

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 12:31 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Photo for representation
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Two Manimahesh pilgrims from Punjab were killed as their motorcycle plunged into a 200-metre-deep gorge on the Pathankot-Bharmour National Highway on Saturday night.

Jyoti and Anil Kumar, residents of Pathankot, were riding a motorcycle on their way to Bharmour.

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Police said the accident occurred late in the night when the motorcycle reached the stretch near the Hanuman temple. The rider apparently lost control of the vehicle, which skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge. Both died on the spot.

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Personnel from the Gehra police post, along with locals, reached the spot. The bodies were retrieved from the gorge and taken to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The bodies will be handed over to the families after the auptosy, said Chamba SP Vijay Saklani.

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