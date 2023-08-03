2 minors raped in Nalagarh

Solan, August 2
Two minors were raped in the Nalagarh sub-division in the last 24 hours.
In the first incident, a six-year-old girl was taken to a park and raped by a boy in the afternoon yesterday. The victim’s mother came looking for her after the girl had gone missing from their rented accommodation. She was found in the park near a vegetable market at Baddi.
The victim’s mother narrated the incident to the police. A case against the suspect, who had managed to flee the spot after the crime, was registered under Section 376 (AB) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Baddi women police station. Further investigation is underway.
In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was raped by a man who had been residing with her since the past five to six months at Jharmajri. When the girl went home yesterday, she complained of a stomach ache and was taken to a hospital, where the doctors reported that the girl was pregnant. The victim’s family alleged that the minor had been lured into a physical relationship. An FIR under Section 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered.
