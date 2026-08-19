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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 moderate earthquakes hit Himachal's Chamba, Kangra     

2 moderate earthquakes hit Himachal's Chamba, Kangra     

According to the National Centre for Seismology, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Chamba at 6.54 pm on Tuesday, with its epicentre near Kareri

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PTI
Shimla/Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:37 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Two moderate-intensity earthquakes jolted Chamba and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering panic among residents, officials said on Wednesday. No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

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According to the National Centre for Seismology, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Chamba at 6.54 pm on Tuesday, with its epicentre near Kareri. The quake occurred at a depth of 5 km.

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About 45 minutes later, another earthquake of moderate intensity was recorded in Kangra. Its depth was also 5 km.

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The shallow depth of the earthquakes made the tremors particularly noticeable, prompting people in some areas to rush out of their homes in panic.

The officials said no casualties or damage to buildings or other property had been reported. The district administration and the agencies concerned are monitoring the situation.

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Kangra and Chamba fall under seismic zone V, categorised as a high-damage-risk zone.

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