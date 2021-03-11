2-month ban over, fishing resumes in Pong lake

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, AUGUST 17

Fish catching in the Pong Lake in the foothills of Kangra district resumed yesterday after two months’ ban imposed by the state fisheries department in view of the fish breeding season. The ban was in force from June 15 to August 15.

The fishermen caught 13,430 kg fish on the first day after the ban was lifted. Last year, they had caught 10,404 kg fish on the same day.

Sprawling over 24,000 hectares, the man-made water body, which is 42-km long and 19-km broad, is rendering livelihood to around 2,500 fishermen in the lower Kangra area. The Pong Reservoir is producing Singhara fish species in abundance which fetches the highest price among all species in the fish market. Apart from this, species like Rahu, Katla, Common Carpe and Mahasheer are also being produced in this reservoir which are in huge demand in the market.

Sat Pal Mehta, Director, Fisheries Department, Bilaspur said the department had put fish seed worth Rs 40 lakh in the Pong Reservoir in the current fish breeding season. He said the department was expecting fish production of over 350 tons this season.

“The department has put some fish seed produced in its own seed farm in Una district and placed an order for supply of seeds from private entrepreneurs which will be put in the lake this month,” he said. He pointed out that the field teams of the department had caught 111 cases of illegal fishing during two-month off season from the Pong Lake.

Kuldeep Singh, general secretary of the Pong Dam Fisheries Association, has appealed to the state government for early disbursement of financial relief money to the beneficiaries. He also expressed resentment over sudden discontinuance of centrally sponsored ‘Neel Kranti Awas Yojana’.